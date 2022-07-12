Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland Police Department sergeant died on Sunday, July 10.

According to RPD Chief of Police Brian Myers, Sergeant Ray Daniels passed unexpectedly at his home.

“Sergeant Daniels served his community with honor, dedication, and selflessness for more than 20 years,” Myers said. “Sgt. Daniels was instrumental in training, instructing, and leading a generation of police officers in our city as a patrolman, interdiction officer, training officer, supervisor, swat operator, coworker, and beloved friend.”

Police Chief Myers says Sgt. Daniels’ “impact and service to the city of Ridgeland and its police department shall forever be enshrined in the men and women who carry on his legacy henceforth.”

Sgt. Daniels is preceded in death by his K9 partner, Canon.

Visitation will be held on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pinelake Church Madison campus located at 223 Old Jackson Road.

Graveside service will be held on July 14 at 2 p.m. at Parkway Memorial Cemetery, located at 1161 Highland Colony Parkway.

