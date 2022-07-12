Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

President of African Bible Colleges dies suddenly

By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president of an international ministry based in Jackson has passed away.

His family said Dr. Paul Chinchen, president of African Bible Colleges on ABC, lived his father’s famous slogan, “Faith in Action, God in Motion,” by building a college in Malawi and expanding the campus.

He was the founder and builder of the ABC Christian Academy in 1998, with more than 300 students from 30 countries now.

The following year, he established and built the ABC Mission Hospital complex, one of Malawi’s leading medical facilities.

In a 2020 interview, Chinchen said, “How exciting it is to see these young people develop a heart for ministry develop compassion and ability to help and serve their own people to do something in their community that makes a difference.”

Dr. Chinchen was also an environmentalist. He launched Malawi’s first briquette project to help end deforestation. Dr. Paul D. Chinchen was only 58 years old. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
Man accused of stealing roughly $500 from downtown Jackson business

Latest News

MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
While Richard’s continues to collect trash, some residents want focus on water not garbage
Access to one COVID antiviral is expanding
Jackson’s flagship library remains closed to HVAC issues ‘for 50-something days’