Ole Miss National Champion shortstop dominates in Holland

National Championship Shortstop dominates in Holland
National Championship Shortstop dominates in Holland(Ole Miss Baseball)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NETHERLANDS, EU. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s recent dominance in baseball is continuously displayed across the country, and now globally.

Straight off a brilliant performance on the mound from Southern Miss All-American Tanner Hall on Monday, Ole Miss national champion Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was the Reb that got hot at the plate for Team USA Tuesday.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team dismantled the tournament hosts, the Netherlands, in a 10-0 run-rule victory Tuesday afternoon in Haarlem, the Netherlands, to claim their third straight victory.

The projected first-round pick went 2-4 in the batter’s box and recorded a solo home run, three RBIs, and a walk-off double.

All games will be streamed at honkbalsoftbal.tv.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

