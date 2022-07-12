Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland

(Ridgeland Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a business burglary.

If you have any information, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland Police Department Detective Corey Clark at (601) 853-7964.

