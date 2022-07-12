JPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday.

The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road.

Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop.

The victim’s name has not been released.

