Jackson’s flagship library remains closed to HVAC issues ‘for 50-something days’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s flagship library has been closed for nearly two months, and city leaders are still unsure when the branch will reopen.

“We’re into 50-something days with Welty being closed now,” Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said. “We’re still on a recurrent day-to-day closing basis because the heat index expected between now and August can range anywhere from the middle 80s to the upper 90s or above.”

In May, the Eudora Welty Library was forced to close due to air conditioning problems at the location.

That month, Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said the city’s facilities manager would have to assess the problem to determine what the city would do next.

However, as of July 11, the city has yet to complete the assessment and the Welty branch continues to remain closed.

“We’ve had some other emergency items we’ve been dealing with, and we had to deal with those situations before we get back to the library,” he said.

Wright was referring to the recent issues with its water system. Two boil water notices and a water conservation notice were issued due, in part, to problems with the city’s water treatment systems. Notices related to those issues were lifted Friday and Saturday.

“I need to get back with our team and see where we left it,” Wright said.

Council would like to see the branch reopened by the fall. Of course, he said that depends on how quickly any assessments are completed and whether the city can find the money to do the work.

“There’s still an ongoing conversation with the mayor’s leadership team, in particular with the deputy city attorney and that group,” Council said. “And so, we are trying to have a discussion on what the condition of the system is, what it would cost to fix it, and what the next steps will be.”

JHLS Executive Director Floyd Council speaks with WLBT previously. (WLBT)

Council spoke to WLBT from his temporary office at the Willie Morris Library. The Northeast Jackson Library also was where the JHLS Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday.

“One thing that is beyond our capacity is to be able to give an estimate of what it will cost,” he said. “And, unfortunately, any reputable AC company that comes out, they’re going to want to get paid just to be able to do an assessment to say what’s wrong, because, naturally, if it’s an expensive project, (the city has) to go through the bid process and they may or may not get the bid.”

Meanwhile, he says the books and other materials housed at the location are not in danger of being damaged.

“The books are in fairly decent condition and the heat was actually good for dissipating any mold spur,” he said. “A lot of materials upstairs are materials that are either duplicates that can be weeded or relocated to other libraries, so that’s kind of what’s going on up there.”

Years ago, hot and humid temperatures at the now-defunct Charles Tisdale Library led to tens of thousands of books being infested by black mold. The branch closed in 2017 due to mold infestation and flooding in the basement. JHLS abandoned the East Northside Drive facility in late 2019.

Welty is located in the old Sears building at 300 North State St. The city purchased the former department store years ago to house the branch.

The building also is home to the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center, the city’s print shop, and JHLS’ administrative offices and IT unit.

Council said the air conditioning for IT also malfunctioned, threatening to take out those services for the entire system.

“It has a separate cooling system that’s not supposed to go above 60 degrees,” he said. “That thing malfunctioned and was in the 90s.”

He credits Shannon Presley, the system’s IT administrator, for working with a vendor to solve that problem.

Council, who was hired in March, said problems at the Welty merit a much bigger discussion about whether the two-story branch still meets the needs of the community, as well as the ongoing structural issues there.

In 2017, for instance, the State Fire Marshal temporarily shut down the building due to numerous fire code violations reported there, many of which were the results of a botched roof repair job completed years prior to that closure.

A week later after Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney shut it down, he allowed the first floor of the branch to be reopened to the public. Since then, though, the second floor has continued to remain off-limits to patrons, and the building has continued to crumble.

“We are actually bracing ourselves for a more comprehensive conversation about the future of Welty. I mean, is this going to remain the location of our flagship library? Is there a possibility to engage in conversation with First Baptist Church to try and recover the original location, or are we going to move to some other place?” he said.

Jackson’s previous downtown municipal library is currently owned by the Mississippi Baptist Convention.

“It’s generally held that we to be somewhere close to the museum campus, but we have to totally remodel our service delivery,” Council said. “Even if we stayed in the building and repair it, we still have to remodel our service delivery.”

Among potential changes, he said the Welty Library doesn’t serve a walkable, family neighborhood, so it likely doesn’t need as large of a children’s section.

However, the director said other services could be offered there and throughout the system, including teen summits to help reduce youth crime.

One idea Council is particularly excited about is offering more “heart and soul” services, such as phone numbers people could call to seek help on everyday tasks, like finding out where to get a copy of their birth certificate or how to download pictures off of their smartphones.

Those ideas are being hammered out in a strategic plan his team is working on now. He hopes to present that to the library board in the next 60 days.

“We’re going to get into a space where we’re not talking about leaky buildings, and then people will (ask) ‘what are you going to do now?’” he said. “That’s where our focus is going to be - heart and soul services to give the library back to the people and change the narrative.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.