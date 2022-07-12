Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former dentist arrested, allegedly practiced without a license

Michael Charles Putnam was arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly practicing dentistry...
Michael Charles Putnam was arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly practicing dentistry even though his license was revoked.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A former dentist was arrested over the weekend on allegations he has been practicing dentistry without a license.

Michael Charles Putnam, 67, was booked into custody by the Topeka Police Department on Saturday, Shawnee County Department of Corrections booking records show.

Court documents state that a warrant for Putnam’s arrest was issued June 24 after he failed to appear at a motions hearing in Shawnee County District Court.

According to court records, Putnam faces three misdemeanor charges of false impersonation, which originated in December of 2021. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the charges stem from allegations of practicing dentistry without a valid dental license.

WIBW has requested more information from authorities in regards to the charges Putnam has faced since the end of last year.

The Kansas Dental Board lists Putnam’s dental license status as revoked as of December 2021. It was originally issued in 1982.

An emergency order filed by the Kansas Dental Board on Dec. 14, 2020, lists multiple complaints over the years about Putnam’s work as a dentist.

Those allegations include unclean office conditions, lack of professionalism, his throwing of dental instruments during exams, leaving large amounts of cement on a patient’s teeth, putting his bare hands into a patient’s mouth and being “unreasonably angry” during an exam.

A patient in November 2020 accused Putnam of surgically removing a tooth without an assistant or necessary suction or tongue retraction. The document states Putnam failed to remove a root tip, failed to take a post-extraction X-ray, and caused a tear in the floor of the patient’s mouth and grooves in the buccal bone.

During an investigation in 2016, Putnam was said to have thrown his glasses and violently slammed his fist into a wall and door, accusing the investigator of trying to “destroy him.”

Other complaints include claims that patients were given too much lidocaine and oxycodone, and that the dentist failed to keep accurate data on dispersal of narcotics.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
NASA released new Webb images. This is of a planetary nebula, an expanding cloud of gas that...
NASA releases image of a planetary nebula
Levi Stock, 11, was struck by lightning on June 30 and lived to tell the tale.
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida