FIRST ALERT WEATHER

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s high officially reached 94 degrees in Jackson.  Showers are in the forecast for the next couple of days as a weak area of low-pressure systems meander along the northern Gulf Coast, a front lies stationary there, and another front moves in from the north to bring slightly cooler weather here.  After Thursday, a slightly drier weather pattern returns for this weekend and then more moist weather will move back in next week.  The areas of low pressure only have a slight chance or twenty percent chance for development over the next five days.  Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next several days with rain on the way.  Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70s.  Average high is 92 this time of year and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:03am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

