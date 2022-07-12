First Alert Forecast: mostly dry and hot this afternoon ahead of rain chances by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A typical mid-July afternoon is expected across central and southwest MS today. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s within the next few hours with feels like temperatures ranging between 100 and 105. While majority of us will stay dry and mostly sunny, there is a slight chance again today for a few isolated downpours south of Interstate 20. Any showers will fizzle out on radar tonight as temperatures gradually fall back to the 70s by the early morning hours.

The heat will also be noticeable into Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Heat index values could be as high as 110 in a few spots with the humidity factored in. Showers and storm chances will increase into the afternoon hours as a boundary starts to approach from the north. For those that end up seeing this activity tomorrow, heavy downpours, lightning, and potentially gusty winds at times are possible.

Shower and storm chances will remain elevated through the rest of the work week, especially across the southeastern portion of the area where an upper-level low is situated over the northern Gulf. There is a 30% chance for tropical formation with this area of disturbed weather, but regardless of any development, periods of heavy rain are expected along the coast over the coming days. Rain chances will slightly lower into the weekend with this system potentially drifting more so to the NE and our weather being more under the influence of upper ridging. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.