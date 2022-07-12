First Alert Forecast: heat peaks again Tuesday; storm chances return mid-late week

TUESDAY: Another wave of heat will come over central Mississippi – pushing highs a few extra degrees higher for Tuesday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s, feeling like 105-110. A few more pop-up storms will be possible, but many areas will remain dry. Storms will tend to fade through mid-evening as lows fall back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Ahead of a pattern switch, expect a mix of clouds and sun to give way to highs in the lower to middle 90s; feeling closer to 110 by the peak afternoon heating. Storm chances will increase through the afternoon and early evening hours. A few of the storms could be heavy and strong. Most of the storms should be out of the region and weakening by midnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A upper low in the northern Gulf of Mexico, tangled with a stalled front will help to facilitate better chances for showers and storms through late parts of the week. Given the stagnant flow pattern, this feature will tend to linger nearby – yielding waves of showers and storms each afternoon and evening. There is a chance this could briefly form into a tropical system late week. Regardless of any formal designation, deep moisture could yield tropical-esque downpours that could lead to localized flooding concerns. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s.

