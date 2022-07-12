Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Family: Shooting suspect turns himself in to JPD

Donald Sherrod, 18
Donald Sherrod, 18(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a shooting suspect says he turned himself in on Tuesday evening for shooting into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler.

Donald Sherrod, 18, will be charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident happened Monday evening on Fairway Street.

JPD said two adults and one 17-year-old were shot and a two-year-old victim was grazed inside their vehicle.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over, “a female acquaintance between the 17-year-old and shooter,” police say.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

Latest News

11-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl shot while playing basketball on Bienville Dr.
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
National Championship Shortstop dominates in Holland
Ole Miss National Champion shortstop dominates in Holland
Sergeant Ray Daniels
Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home
Heavy equipment used to break up sediment as part of the dredging work being done at the...
That’s a lot of dirt! Dredging project to remove 90K cubic yards of sediment from Reservoir bottom