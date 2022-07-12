Family: Shooting suspect turns himself in to JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a shooting suspect says he turned himself in on Tuesday evening for shooting into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler.

Donald Sherrod, 18, will be charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident happened Monday evening on Fairway Street.

JPD said two adults and one 17-year-old were shot and a two-year-old victim was grazed inside their vehicle.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over, “a female acquaintance between the 17-year-old and shooter,” police say.

