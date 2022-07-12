Centerville man alive after tractor-trailer veers off Highway 49, overturns

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Centerville man is alive after state police say his tractor-trailer left the road and overturned.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Malcolm Lollis was traveling north on Highway 49 just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when his rig veered off the highway and overturned.

The crash happened near Baldwin Road in Simpson County.

MHP did not release the cause of the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.