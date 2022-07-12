Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Centerville man alive after tractor-trailer veers off Highway 49, overturns

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Centerville man is alive after state police say his tractor-trailer left the road and overturned.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Malcolm Lollis was traveling north on Highway 49 just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when his rig veered off the highway and overturned.

The crash happened near Baldwin Road in Simpson County.

MHP did not release the cause of the crash.

