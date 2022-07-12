Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for getting a 13-year-old girl pregnant.

The man, Antonio Cantrell Owens, pled guilty last week to sexual battery.

The crime was discovered after the girl became pregnant, according to the Biloxi District Attorney. DNA testing confirmed the baby was Owens’ child. Owens also admitted to the girl’s mother that he committed the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case, said crimes against children are the most heartbreaking.

“Not only do they steal a child’s innocence, but they also leave permanent, unseen scars on a child’s mental well-being,” Baker said.

Owens is being held without the possibility of parole or early release.

