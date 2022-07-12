Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant

Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.(Harrison County Sherrif's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for getting a 13-year-old girl pregnant.

The man, Antonio Cantrell Owens, pled guilty last week to sexual battery.

The crime was discovered after the girl became pregnant, according to the Biloxi District Attorney. DNA testing confirmed the baby was Owens’ child. Owens also admitted to the girl’s mother that he committed the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case, said crimes against children are the most heartbreaking.

“Not only do they steal a child’s innocence, but they also leave permanent, unseen scars on a child’s mental well-being,” Baker said.

Owens is being held without the possibility of parole or early release.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
National Championship Shortstop dominates in Holland
Ole Miss National Champion shortstop dominates in Holland
Sergeant Ray Daniels
Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home
Heavy equipment used to break up sediment as part of the dredging work being done at the...
That’s a lot of dirt! Dredging project to remove 90K cubic yards of sediment from Reservoir bottom