11-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl shot while playing basketball on Bienville Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two children, an 11-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, were shot Tuesday in the driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Bienville Drive.

The victims told Jackson Police they were playing basketball in the driveway when four people in a white Honda drove up and one suspect opened fire.

The boy was shot in both legs and the shoulder area, while the girl was grazed in the neck. Both were taken to Children’s of Mississippi for treatment, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Police recovered the Honda later on West Highland Drive.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

The case is still under investigation.

In a separate incident, two women were shot as they sat in their car at the corner of Capitol Street and O’Ferrell Avenue.

Hearn said the women, a 20-year-old and 19-year-old, were at the red light when a man and woman pulled up beside them in a Chevy Impala.

The male began shooting into the victims’ Nissan, hitting one woman in the hand and another in the left arm.

They drove themselves to the hospital to seek treatment.

Said Hearn, “They know who did it, so we’ll be following up on that.”

