‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of garbage pickup in the city of Jackson is, again, up in the air.

It comes after a chancery court judge ruled the mayor cannot veto a ‘no’ vote of the Jackson City Council.

It’s a decision that Jackson’s mayor said he’s looking at appealing.

If that happens, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said it should be on the mayor’s dime and not the city’s.

“In the old days, if the mayor wanted to appeal this decision, he would have to put up his own money,” Stokes said. “If he won, the city would reimburse him.”

That’s the gist of an ordinance that Stokes said he’s introducing at the next Jackson city council meeting.

“The city of Jackson must not continue to pay for the mayor’s shenanigans,” he said. “The citizens of Jackson deserve to move forward with this garbage contract issue. Enough is enough.”

Mayor Lumumba said last week that trash collections will continue as scheduled for now.

“There was no injunctive relief for garbage collections to end,” he said. “Richards Disposal will remain our garbage collector.”

The waste-hauling provider began picking up trash in the city on April 1, but the company has yet to be paid for any of its work.

Stokes said that’s their own fault.

“Business people understand a contract,” he said. “Now, if you go out and cut somebody’s yard without their permission, you can’t expect to get paid for being stupid.”

As for the next steps, the councilman said the city should continue the request for proposal process that it started back in October and begin focusing on more pressing issues.

“Let’s get this garbage contract and this garbage pickup issue behind us,” he said. “Let’s concentrate on the police department and make sure this city is safe.”

By our latest count, trash-related lawsuits alone have cost the city over $161,000.

