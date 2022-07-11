Suspect wanted for stealing multiple items from business in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing multiple items from a business in Carthage.

Carthage Police Department says the business burglary occurred at Tomi26 on Highway 35 north at 8:05 a.m. on June 14.

According to CPD, the suspect broke into the business’s front door carrying a plastic container.

Authorities say the suspect stole multiple cellular phones, iPads, air pods, and other items. Additionally, this vehicle was seen on video, leaving the scene during that time.

Vehicle used in Carthage business burglary (Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Any information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $2,500. All information is confidential.

