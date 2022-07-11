Connect. Shop. Support Local.
So. Miss star Tanner Hall continues to shine, now for USA Baseball

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA Collegiate National Team defeated Cuba 2-0 behind the talented arm of All-American Southern Miss Pitcher Tanner Hall Monday afternoon.

Team USA’s Manager and Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco rewarded Hall with a start on the mound Monday afternoon in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

Hall pitched 4 innings, fanning 7 Cuban batters while only conceding 3 hits.

Mississippi’s best baseball player hasn’t missed a beat since the end of Southern Miss’ season and continues to justify his status as one of college baseball’s premier pitchers.

All games will be streamed at honkbalsoftbal.tv.

