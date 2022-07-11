Connect. Shop. Support Local.
The Rock’s XFL set to host HBCU showcase at JSU

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The X-Treme Football League (XFL) will host its fourth player showcase of the summer at Jackson State University on Saturday, July 16, ahead of its second season.

The organizers stated that the event will present football players who desire to play at the next level an opportunity to show off their talent in front of JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders, XFL Owner and Chairman Dany Garcia, XFL Owner and celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, XFL President Russ Brandon, and other XFL personnel.

Prospective players will be evaluated based on performance for a chance to be selected in the XFL Draft for the upcoming 2023 season.

The showcase is not open to the public.

According to Bleacher Report, the 2023 XFL season is slated to kick off on February 18, 2023.

