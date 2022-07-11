Pass Christian residents raising funds for mother of 10 with breast cancer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A family of 12 in Pass Christian has been hit with life changing news, and now, they’re looking for help.

LaConya Burks was diagnosed with breast cancer last November and said between bills and buying the necessities for her children, money is tight.

Despite her current situation, laughter is the best medicine for Burks.

“I just feel like I have something to offer people. Just telling them about God and doing what he’s calling me to do,” Burks said.

Family and friends call her the “Wonder Woman” of Pass Christian.

Between juggling multiple degrees, 10 children, ministering, and coaching softball teams to championships, Burks’s hands are full.

However, in November of 2021, her heart dropped when doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

Burks said it’s same type of cancer she lost her mother to a few years back, but she’s determined to have a different outcome.

“God, how are we going to beat this? Because I’m a strong cookie. I kept thinking how we are going to beat this, how are we going to do this?” she said.

Burks said the journey has been challenging, especially from her nausea, which causes her not to be able to leave her house at times.

She said she’ll be challenged even more with upcoming bills, school shopping for her kids and her double breast removal surgery next Wednesday.

“It’s not good at all. I’m the person that works and go hard for my family, but this route has kind of put a damper in that. But God has been making a way, we’ve had a couple of people who helped,” Burks said.

One person who is stepping up to help is her long-time friend Ashton Ladner.

She started a GoFundMe page earlier this month to help her superhero who is always there for others.

“I know she’s not the type of person to be like, ‘I need help, I need this.’ She’s someone who is so used to taking care of someone and not have people take care of her,” she said.

Now, Burks is pleading for folks to take care of themselves and stay alert.

“Go get tested, go further. You feel something, always go further than what they are telling you,” said Burks.

You can donate to the Burks family’s GoFundMe page here.

Burks will also have a fundraising kickball tournament on Aug. 20 at Fleitas Field in Pass Christian.

Organizers said the pre-sales for t-shirts starts Monday. You can call 228-224-7601.

