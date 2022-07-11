Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.
Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.(Toga Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing boy with autism has been found dead, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputies in Buckingham County said six-year-old Landon, was last seen on Sunday wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt near New Store Road.

