Man arrested, charged for shooting at vehicle in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged after shooting at a vehicle in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on July 10.

Vicksburg Police Department says 21-year-old Keandre Harris shot at a vehicle that had swerved to avoid a dog lying in the street around 1 a.m.

One of Harris’ bullets shattered the driver’s window, causing the driver to leave the roadway and strike a fence. The driver was uninjured.

Harris was taken into custody after being found hiding in a nearby residence. VPD says one of the two handguns in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be stolen.

Harris is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on July 11, where he received a $100,000 bond.

