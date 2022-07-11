Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties
Man accused of stealing roughly $500 from downtown Jackson business
Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
Jackson Fire Department discovers remains of body while extinguishing grass fire
About 600 people came to the Mississippi Cannabis Expo and Cannabis Meets Healthcare Expo at...
Mississippi Cannabis Expo draws about 600 people over three-day event

Latest News

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Three Maryland churches were vandalized, and two of those were also set on fire.
Three churches damaged by arson, vandalism in Maryland