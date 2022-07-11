Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the Choctaw Indian Fair “due to unforeseen circumstances.” (Source: whittlz on Flickr)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. – (WTOK) – The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the Choctaw Indian Fair “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Fair management said it was notified by a representative of Red Light Management but has not received a public statement from the firm or Lady A as of Monday morning.

Another scheduled show on the Lady A tour is also being canceled for the same reason.

“I am personally involved in helping find a replacement show and we are firmly committed to providing a wonderful fair for all our tribal members and fair guests,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “The Choctaw Indian Fair is about much more than a single concert. This is an annual celebration of our culture and who we are as a Tribe. We still have much anticipated concerts on the schedule along with World Series Stickball, Choctaw Social Dancing, Tribal Arts & Crafts and a variety of other activities.”

Fair officials are working with various talent agencies to see what other options are available on short notice.

