JPD needs your help in solving its latest homicide

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say they need your help in solving its latest homicide.

Saturday, police responded to the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive near McDowell Road, where they found the body of 36-year-old Jesse Ragsdale in the parking lot.

Police responded to the scene around 6:31 that morning. The victim had been shot multiple times, JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

“We have no suspect or motive at this time,” he said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the case and are looking to see if there is any video surveillance in the area that can help shed light on the incident.

The murder is the 73 homicide reported in 2022, according to JPD figures.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

