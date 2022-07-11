Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson Fire Department discovers remains of body while extinguishing grass fire

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Fire Department discovered the remains of a body while extinguishing a fire on Friday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says firefighters responded to a grass fire on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive around 9 p.m.

According to Armon, Jackson Police Department arrived at the scene once firefighters found the body.

Authorities have not identified the body at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

