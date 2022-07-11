First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico is potentially developing this week.  It is something we’ll have to monitor as a weak front is stalling along the gulf coast as well.  Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous around here as the week goes on.  The area of low pressure has the potential to become a depression or even tropical storm.  Regardless, just rain is in the forecast here.  High temperatures will be a little cooler as well with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight and morning lows in the lower to middle 70s.  Severe weather isn’t as likely as the potential for torrential rain at times.  The average high temperature this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:03am and the sunset is 7:09pm.

