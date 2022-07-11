First Alert Forecast: continued heat issues early week; rain chances return mid-late week

MONDAY: With a front to our south, expect a quiet, yet hot start to the new work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, highs will ramp back up into the middle 90s – feeling between 103-108, thanks to the humidity. A few pop-up storms could bubble up during the afternoon, fading after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Another wave of heat will come over central Mississippi – pushing highs a few extra degrees higher for Tuesday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s, feeling like 105-110. A few more pop-up storms will be possible, but many areas will remain dry. Storms will tend to fade through mid-evening as lows fall back into the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A upper low in the northern Gulf of Mexico, tangled with a stalled front will help to facilitate better chances for showers and storms through mid-late parts of the week. Given the stagnant flow pattern, this feature will tend to linger nearby – yielding waves of showers and storms each afternoon and evening. There is a chance this could briefly form into a tropical system late week. Regardless of any formal designation, deep moisture could yield tropical-esque downpours that could lead to localized flooding concerns. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s.

