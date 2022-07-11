First Alert Forecast: better chance for rain and storms expected by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon will feel hot and steamy with highs expected to top out in the middle 90s. Expect it to feel closer to 100 to 105 when factoring in the moisture. A few isolated downpours or thunderstorms are possible across the southern section of the area close to a stalled boundary, but most spots will likely stay dry through the day. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures slowly make their way back to the lower and middle 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast will be almost a repeat of today. Mostly sunny skies will prevail throughout the day with just a slight chance for a few spotty showers south of I-20 during the afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures will rise back to the middle 90s tomorrow the heat index values in the lower 100s.

Rain chances will begin to pick back up by the middle to late week with an upper low situated over the Gulf and a front nears from the north. With better chances for rain, temperatures during this time will back off a few degrees with highs more so in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Talkin’ Tropics: The northern Gulf of Mexico continues to be an area to monitor this week. There is currently a low 30% chance for tropical formation over this vicinity during the next 5 days. Gradual development will be possible if an area of low pressure remains over water. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected along the northern Gulf Coastline.

