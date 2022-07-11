Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Baptist opens new $55M physician office building in DeSoto Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss., (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto hospital opened a new building on Monday morning.

The 87,000-square feet physician office building costs $55 million.

The new three-story building will offer urgent, primary, and drive-up care; specialty care; comprehensive cancer services; pulmonary medicine; and diagnostic imaging services in one location in DeSoto County.

Baptist Medical Group-Primary Care, Walk-in Clinic, and the Baptist Cancer Center will open on July 18.

These clinics will provide a drive-up clinic for COVID-19 and flu patients.

“This is a significant development for cancer patients in the area because it’s the first time Baptist Cancer Center will offer comprehensive cancer services in one location in DeSoto County,” said Zach Chandler, executive vice president, and chief strategy officer for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “We will have medical oncology, surgical oncology, infusion, pharmacy, research, and laboratory services at this one location. Access to this level of cancer expertise in one location is unparalleled in Southaven.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

