Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Sharkey County man

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old Hollandale man.

Austin Pascoe is described as a Black male who is six feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green pants, brown shoes, and glasses on Saturday, July 9, at about 5:00 p.m. at the Sky Club meeting on Highway 14 in Sharkey County.

Pascoe is believed to be in a 2010 gray GMC Sierra, bearing tag MS SH10422, driving in an unknown direction.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Austin Pascoe, they are asked to contact the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department at 662-873-4321.

