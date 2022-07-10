Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties until 8:15 p.m.
- Northwestern Leake County in central Mississippi
- Southeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi
- Attala County in central Mississippi
- Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi
Threats with these storms include 60 miles per hour wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning.
WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on any weather changes.
