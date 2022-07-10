Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties until 8:15 p.m.

Northwestern Leake County in central Mississippi

Southeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi

Attala County in central Mississippi

Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi

Threats with these storms include 60 miles per hour wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on any weather changes.

