Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties until 8:15 p.m.

  • Northwestern Leake County in central Mississippi
  • Southeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi
  • Attala County in central Mississippi
  • Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi

Threats with these storms include 60 miles per hour wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on any weather changes.

