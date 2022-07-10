Man steals roughly $500 from downtown Jackson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This month, downtown Jackson has seen a rash of burglaries, with the latest one happening this morning.

The owner of Downtown Drug Store, Jonathan Powell, says his business was broken into around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Powell told me the person who broke in got away with roughly $500 and a few items that were still out on the counter.

Powell says the thief used a brick to shatter the glass.

Surveillance video shows an African-American man hopping over the counter wearing a black shirt and pants. He then goes through a drawer and starts grabbing items from the shelves.

The thief eventually makes his way toward the cash register, where he got away with hundreds of dollars.

Powell says he’s disgusted by what happened.

“It’s not worth it to risk your life to run into somebody’s business in the middle of the night and take from them,” Powell said. “If you need anything, it’s people out there to help you. It’s services out there. It’s people that help the homeless and the less fortunate. It’s programs out there where you can get help or you can get a job. I’m not hiring myself, but it’s plenty of jobs out here hiring right now where you can work and get money instead of taking it.”

Powell says Jackson police did come out to the store to investigate this incident.

3 on Your Side reached out to JPD, and we’re still waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

