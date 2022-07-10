Jackson residents still battling water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson residents are still dealing with water issues, including the Morgan family in the Queens area. They say they have little to no water pressure.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to pay the bill, and we don’t have any water,” said Triderius Wright.

“We get some pressure sometimes, but we get our bill all the time,” Wallace Norwood said.

The frustration from these residents comes after the city of Jackson issued a boil water notice for their area due to problems regarding the replacement of a water meter by an outside contractor. Some say this ongoing issue is putting a dent in their wallets.

“We had to go get bottles of water, pour them in a bucket, boil it and then take a bath,” said Wright.

“My little money can’t buy medicine, water, food and stuff, so we need that. Don’t go up on it, work on it,” 92-year-old Eula Morgan said.

Morgan is a long-time resident of Queen Eleanor LN. She is not able to make it to the free water giveaways around the city due to her being in a wheelchair.

With little to no water pressure at her home, she says this problem could affect her health.

“I need it especially because I’m sick and I need water for various reasons and when my workers come in,” Morgan said. “No water, no ice, no cold water, we need that, and I need it.”

The Morgan family says they are tired and overwhelmed with the water problems in the city.

They also point out that the discolored water is coming out of their faucets.

“Look at the way this water looks!” said Morgan. “It looks nasty. Now, who wants to drink this water? Who wants to eat from what this water cook?”

When asked what needs to be done about this ongoing problem, she says Jackson’s leaders need to start taking these water issues more seriously.

“Get up off of that money and get people to put these new pipes in so we can have water,” Morgan said. “I don’t know what [is] holding them back. I don’t know what [is] holding the engineers back, but we need new pipes, and we need water.”

City engineers urge all residents in this area to continue to boil their water until the notice is lifted.

