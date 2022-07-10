First Alert Forecast: Not as hot on this Sunday, but we are still expecting conditions to be Hot today. A few showers will also be possible across the South.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant morning following last nights storms. Feels like temperatures and air temperatures have been matched. We do see another warm day in store as feels-like temperatures reach near 100.

Some relief as rain begins to move back into the area on Sunday and Monday. Highs fall back into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the upper 70s and still feeling the impacts of Heat across the area with Heat Index values as Highs as 105.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances stay towards the South. More rain is possible as we move into Wednesday and Thursday across the area.

Tuesday, Highs return to the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. As rain pushes in, this is helping our temperatures and bringing our Humidity down.

Wednesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, we see temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s, and more rain moves into the area. We are looking at about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny conditions on both days.

