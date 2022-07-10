Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain to increase by mid-week

Watching the tropics this week
Watching the tropics this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Few heavy downpours and thunderstorms have flared up south of Highway 84 today close to a front that remains draped overhead. Most of this activity should gradually fizzle out after sunset before we all trend mostly dry overnight. Expect low temperatures to fall to the lower and middle 70s by the early morning hours.

With this front expected still nearby to our south Monday, isolated showers or storms will be possible, mainly for spots farther to the south. However, most of us will likely kick off the new work week on a dry note. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to rise to the lower and middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat stress shouldn’t be much of a concern considering humidity levels will be a tad lower with slightly drier air in place behind the front.

Rain chances will likely start to tick upwards again as we approach the middle of the work week with moisture expected to increase overhead off the Gulf. Temperatures through most of the week are expected to reach to range between the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon.

Talkin’ Tropics: The NHC is now monitoring an area along the northern Gulf Coastline that has a low 20% chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. An area of low pressure could potentially form along the stalled boundary to our south along the coast towards the end of the work week. Development, if any, would be gradual and chances for rain will also be elevated along the coast regardless. Our local forecast across central MS by late week into next weekend could depend on this disturbance if one is able to form and its possible track. More details and updates are to come through the week!

