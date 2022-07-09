Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel

By Jordon Gray and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT
GALENA, KS. (WLBT) - A 24-year-old woman who fled the state with a 15-year-old Rankin County teenager was arrested Saturday night at a Kansas motel.

On Friday, an endangered/missing child alert was issued for a Florence, Mississippi teenager.

In the alert, it was said that the teen may be accompanied by Emily Yeary, 24, and that the duo was believed to be en route to Yeary’s home state of South Dakota.

Friday night, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office alerted police in Galena, Kansas, that Yeary and the endangered runaway juvenile may be in their area.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Galena police worked with multiple agencies and around 11:30 p.m., executed a federal arrest warrant at the Galena Motel.

Yeary was taken into custody and is being held without bond, pending pickup by the US Marshals Service.

In addition to the federal warrant, Yeary also had an active arrest warrant out of Santa Rosa County, Florida, for lewd or lascivious behavior or battery. The victim was between the ages of 12 and 18.

The Mississippi teen was located safe, and was taken into custody as a Child in Need of Care.

