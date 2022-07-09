Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.(Source: Indian River County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in Florida said they’ve arrested a woman for hiding her mother’s body in a deep freezer so she could keep her disability payments.

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Police arrested her on Thursday, but investigators said they found the body of 93-year-old Marie Hoskins in April during a wellness check.

The elder Hoskins died of natural causes two weeks before being placed in the chest freezer.

The daughter is accused of failing to report her mother’s death and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Three people shot in ‘drug deal that went bad,’ Jackson Police say
TikTok celebrity loves Smith County watermelon
TikTok celebrity with millions of followers has this reaction to Smith County watermelon
During the summer, Lachad Jackson says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically...
Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC
Edwin Hightower, David Hightower, Jeffery Williams, Christopher Clay
Four suspects charged in connection to death of man in Holmes County
Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says
Pat Cipollone, an ex-Trump White House counsel, concludes his closed-door meeting with the...
Cipollone speaks to House Jan. 6 panel
According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say