Suspect arrested for murder of man on Robinson Road in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshal Services Task Force arrested Kenterrious Williams for the murder of Kenneth Weathers on Friday.

On June 16, officers responded to 1602 Robinson Road and found Weathers on the ground suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the body.

He was then transported to UMMC with life-threatening injuries. Weathers passed on Wednesday, June 29.

In a press release, Jackson Police Department said it would “continue to work hard to bring justice to all families who have lost loved ones to these senseless acts of violence in the City of Jackson. We pray for peace and ask that individuals find other avenues to settle disputes other than resorting to gun violence.”

