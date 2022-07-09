Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MBI investigating Hinds County officer involved in shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer that was involved in a shooting on Friday night, July 8.

The shooting took place in Hinds County on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

The MBI is currently evaluating the incident and gathering evidence.

Upon the completion of the investigation, agents will reveal their findings to the District Attorney’s office.

