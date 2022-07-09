MBI investigating Hinds County officer involved in shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer that was involved in a shooting on Friday night, July 8.

The shooting took place in Hinds County on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

The MBI is currently evaluating the incident and gathering evidence.

Upon the completion of the investigation, agents will reveal their findings to the District Attorney’s office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.