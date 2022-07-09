Mayors discuss impact of ARPA funds on project plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions in federal dollars will soon bolster city budgets and allow for projects that were too costly to consider before.

“We’re getting those old projects off the shelf,” explained Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons, who is also the outgoing president of the Mississippi Municipal League. “We’re dusting them off the shelf. And now we’re able to leverage the state investments without taxing our people. That’s the major point without taxing our people with the services that they need.”

The legislature had more than a billion dollars to divvy up in ARPA funds. A large portion is now available to cities and towns around the state. The state will provide a 1-to-1 match to most cities and rural water associations and a 2-to-1 match for small towns that are receiving less than $1 million from ARPA. Now, it does come with a lot of regulations.

“We’ve talked to a number of leaders around the state who are saying ‘No, no, I don’t want this money,’” noted Simmons. “Because of all of the red tape, all of the paperwork.”

But the Mississippi Municipal League is planning webinars to help guide city leaders through how it all will work. Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher already has plans for the money.

“We’re charging into the storm,” said Mayor Phil Fisher. “We’re going to deal with the red tape. We’re going to deal with whatever’s out there in front of us. Because to do this is such a tremendous opportunity for western Hinds County, that will never have again.”

Clinton is planning to leverage the matching funds to build a 19-mile sewer line that runs from Clinton to the Big Black River.

“Having this system built, this is really what’s keeping Western Hinds County from developing right now,” noted Fisher. “There’s no sewer system out there. It’s all septic tank, and that’s its own problem.”

It’s one example of how a city is committing to a long-term solution that otherwise would’ve been financially possible.

“They’re not going to see projects done overnight,” added Simmons. “But what they will see if it’s done right, as a level of sustainability that we have longed for, for many, many years.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.