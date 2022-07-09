Lowndes police investigating overnight homicide near Columbus

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County sheriff’s office is investigating an overnight shooting incident east of Columbus that left one person dead.

The sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene at 300 block of Swedenburg Circle after 1 a.m. Saturday, July 9, where the victim was found.

Emergency responders say that the person was shot in the head.

It is unclear if deputies have made any arrests in the case. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins is expected to release more information.

This is a developing story.

