JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Third-grader Tramaine Davis (T.J.) and Obama Magnet scholar is Mississippi’s 2022 Doodle for Google National Art Contest winner.

His school held a surprise ceremony Wednesday congratulating him for his Doodle titled Dreaming About My Favorite Things.

Now, Davis has the opportunity to be featured on Google.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The scholars can also win scholarships and technology packages for their schools.

You can vote for T.J. here until July 12th.

54 state and territory winners, such as T.J., will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery.

