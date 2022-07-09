Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Florence teen

Madison Elaine Robertson
Madison Elaine Robertson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Florence teen.

Madison Elaine Robertson, 15, is described as a white female around five feet, four inches tall, with short black hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she is going by the alias of Matt DeLuca.

Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary. She is described as a white female around five feet, four inches tall, with short brown hair and green eyes. Authorities say she is going by the alias of Riley DeLuca.

Emily Nicole Yeary
Emily Nicole Yeary(MBI)

MBI says they were last seen in a 2005 red Dodge Dakota bearing SD tag RJMM20, traveling in an unknown direction. Authorities believe they are en route to South Dakota.

2005 red Dodge Dakota
2005 red Dodge Dakota(MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Elaine Robertson, Emily Nicole Yeary, or the vehicle, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 847-2921 or the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at (605) 212-7822.

