Boil water notice lifted for Jackson, Byram surface water connections

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being on a precautionary city-wide boil water notice since Friday, June 24, the city of Jackson has lifted the notice on surface water connections including areas of Byram and Hinds County.

The city lifted the advisory for well water connections on Friday, July 8.

A separate boil water notice has been issued for the residents of Queens-Magnolia terrace Community in Jackson regarding issues with the “replacement of a water meter by an outside contractor,” according to the city of Jackson.

The notice affects around 1,000 connections on the city’s system.

If you live in these areas, the city is asking you to continue to boil your water:

  • Queens-Magnolia Terrace Community
  • [100-699] North Flag Chapel Road
  • [5300-5799] Clinton Boulevard
  • East Street
  • Loden Place

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

