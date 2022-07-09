ALERT DAY FORECAST: Another HOT day across the South as we see Heat Indices reach near 115 across the area. There’s also a Marginal Risk for storms later in the afternoon.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day continues for us today! As we start this morning, we can see how hot and muggy it feels outside. We can expect HOT conditions in our neck of the woods as we see another Heat Advisory in motion across Mississippi.

Heat Index values are possible between 111 and 115 across much of the South, and Highs in the mid to upper 90s—partly sunny conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms for Saturday. Today looks to hold the hottest feels-like temperatures so far, showing an opportunity for even hotter conditions are possible as we see a significant risk for Heat Indices above 115 across the Northern portions of our viewing area.

Not only are we dealing with HEAT, but we have an opportunity for showers and a few storms during the later afternoon hours and evening.

We are under a Marginal Risk for storms later in the afternoon going into the evening. Some gusty winds could be possible as storms begin to push through South Mississippi.

Some relief as rain begins to move back into the area on Sunday and Monday. Highs fall back into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the upper 70s and still feeling the impacts of Heat across the area with Heat Index values as Highs as 105.

Tuesday, Highs return to the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. As rain pushes in, this is helping our temperatures and bringing our Humidity down.

Wednesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, we see temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s, and more rain moves into the area. We are looking at about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny conditions on both days.

