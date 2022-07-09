Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: dangerous heat likely this afternoon ahead of storm risk this evening into tonight

Storm risk this evening into tonight
Storm risk this evening into tonight(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the brutal heat and humidity has been our main concern this afternoon, our focus for this evening into tonight will begin to shift to the risk for strong storms. A complex of showers and storms is expected to flare up ahead of a front that is sinking southward. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for a portion of the area until 10 PM. This watch may be expanded farther south into tonight. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, some storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The storm threat looks greatest near and north of I-20 where a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is in place. After midnight, storms should be weakening as they move farther to the south of I-20. Otherwise, expect low temperatures to fall to the middle 70s.

This front will knock down humidity levels and temperatures a bit into Sunday. Most spots should see temperatures reach the lower 90s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Few showers or thunderstorms could also linger around tomorrow with the front still draped overhead.

Besides a slight chance for a shower, Monday will be mostly dry and warm in the lower 90s before we see an uptick in rain chances into the middle of next week. With better chances for rain and storms by mid-week, we will likely see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Three people shot in ‘drug deal that went bad,’ Jackson Police say
Edwin Hightower, David Hightower, Jeffery Williams, Christopher Clay
Four suspects charged in connection to death of man in Holmes County
TikTok celebrity loves Smith County watermelon
TikTok celebrity with millions of followers has this reaction to Smith County watermelon
During the summer, Lachad Jackson says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically...
Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC
MBI investigating Hinds County officer involved in shooting
MBI investigating possible officer involved in shooting in Hinds County

Latest News

Another Alert Day in store for us as we see another day of Heat Indices near or above 115...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Another HOT day across the South as we see Heat Indices reach near 115 across the area. There’s also a Marginal Risk for storms later in the afternoon.
Not only are we dealing with the HEAT today, but we see an opportunity for a few storms to blow...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Alert Day for Saturday
ALERT DAY: dangerous heat levels to continue into Saturday
Alert Day in place Saturday for dangerous heat.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast