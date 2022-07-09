ALERT DAY: dangerous heat likely this afternoon ahead of storm risk this evening into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the brutal heat and humidity has been our main concern this afternoon, our focus for this evening into tonight will begin to shift to the risk for strong storms. A complex of showers and storms is expected to flare up ahead of a front that is sinking southward. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for a portion of the area until 10 PM. This watch may be expanded farther south into tonight. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, some storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The storm threat looks greatest near and north of I-20 where a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is in place. After midnight, storms should be weakening as they move farther to the south of I-20. Otherwise, expect low temperatures to fall to the middle 70s.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties north of I-20 until 10 PM this evening. Our main concern with any intense storms are strong winds and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. 🌩️



An additional watch to the south may be needed into tonight. #mswx pic.twitter.com/GbVX1yFC7B — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) July 9, 2022

This front will knock down humidity levels and temperatures a bit into Sunday. Most spots should see temperatures reach the lower 90s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Few showers or thunderstorms could also linger around tomorrow with the front still draped overhead.

Besides a slight chance for a shower, Monday will be mostly dry and warm in the lower 90s before we see an uptick in rain chances into the middle of next week. With better chances for rain and storms by mid-week, we will likely see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

