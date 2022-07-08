TikTok celebrity with millions of followers has this reaction to Smith County watermelon

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TikTok influencer and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rates Smith County, Mississippi watermelon, “the best, if not the best watermelon I have ever had.”

Portnoy, who ”doesn’t love giving compliments,” was sent a watermelon Thursday to review, and he took to Twitter to give over 2 million followers his thoughts.

Portnoy has over 11.5 million followers across all major social media platforms.

