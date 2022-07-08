Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Three people shot in ‘drug deal that went bad,’ Jackson Police say

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were shot Friday afternoon in what Jackson Police say was a “drug deal that went bad.”

Aaron Crockett and Kenyatta Mosley, and Elijah Luckett are all recovering at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, after meeting up for an alleged drug deal in the 3900 block of Hanging Moss Road.

Dept. Chief Deric Hearn said Crockett, 21, Mosley, 26, and Luckett, 19, we’re meeting at the location to make the exchange.

“Luckett gets out of his vehicle, approaches Aaron Crockett, tussles with him and shoots Crokett twice in the body and then shoots Mosley twice,” he said.

Mosley returned fire, shooting Luckett twice, Hearn said.

“What happened is it was a drug deal that went bad,” he said.

Mosley and Crockett, who are brothers, drove to 220 Edgewood Terrace, where they were transported by private vehicle to the hospital, he said.

Police recovered Mosley’s red Kia at the Edgewood Terrace site.

Luckett is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

It was unclear if any additional charges would be filed.

The case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Arrest made in former state Rep. Ashley Henley's death
Bond set, posted for man accused of killing former state lawmaker Ashley Henley
15-year-old charged with murder after 2-year-old shot in Cleveland, Miss.
Friends of drowning victim remember him as fun, outgoing and caring.
Friends of Jelani Porter remember him as a fun, outgoing, and caring person

Latest News

Jackson water distribution slated for 10 a.m. Saturday
Four suspects charged in connection to death of man in Holmes County
Supreme Court denies abortion clinic’s motion for expedited review
Alert Day in place Saturday for dangerous heat.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast