Three people shot in ‘drug deal that went bad,’ Jackson Police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were shot Friday afternoon in what Jackson Police say was a “drug deal that went bad.”

Aaron Crockett and Kenyatta Mosley, and Elijah Luckett are all recovering at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, after meeting up for an alleged drug deal in the 3900 block of Hanging Moss Road.

Dept. Chief Deric Hearn said Crockett, 21, Mosley, 26, and Luckett, 19, we’re meeting at the location to make the exchange.

“Luckett gets out of his vehicle, approaches Aaron Crockett, tussles with him and shoots Crokett twice in the body and then shoots Mosley twice,” he said.

Mosley returned fire, shooting Luckett twice, Hearn said.

“What happened is it was a drug deal that went bad,” he said.

Mosley and Crockett, who are brothers, drove to 220 Edgewood Terrace, where they were transported by private vehicle to the hospital, he said.

Police recovered Mosley’s red Kia at the Edgewood Terrace site.

Luckett is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

It was unclear if any additional charges would be filed.

The case is still under investigation.

