Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Tate County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Tate County man.

Ronny Phil Warren is described as a white man around five feet, nine inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday, July 7, Warren was last seen in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Tate County, wearing a black button-down shirt, black exercise pants, socks with sandals, and eyeglasses with a pink tint.

He is believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey bearing Tennessee tag 7T84L5, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Warren suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 562-4434.

