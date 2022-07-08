Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old Tate County man

TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Tate County man.

According to MBI, Ronny Phil Warren has been located.

Any inquiries should be directed to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434.

