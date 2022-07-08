Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old Tate County man
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Tate County man.
According to MBI, Ronny Phil Warren has been located.
Any inquiries should be directed to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434.
