Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old Tate County man

78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren
78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Tate County man.

According to MBI, Ronny Phil Warren has been located.

Any inquiries should be directed to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Arrest made in former state Rep. Ashley Henley's death
Bond set, posted for man accused of killing former state lawmaker Ashley Henley
TikTok celebrity loves Smith County watermelon
TikTok celebrity with millions of followers has this reaction to Smith County watermelon
15-year-old charged with murder after 2-year-old shot in Cleveland, Miss.

Latest News

Madison Elaine Robertson
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Florence teen
Mayors discuss impact of ARPA funds on project plans
Small business owner fighting bank for months to release money in his closed account
Kenterrious Williams
Suspect arrested for murder of man on Robinson Road in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
Three people shot in ‘drug deal that went bad,’ Jackson Police say